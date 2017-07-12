CHIKWAWA (MaraviPost)—The President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Professor Lazarus Chakwera, is expected to address ‘mother of all rallies’ as he will be welcoming the Lower Shire political giant Sidik Mia this Saturday in Chikwawa.

“Mia has changed the political temperature here in the Lower Shire. People are geared to show their love by giving him mother of all rallies,” said one party official on the ground.

Mia, an energetic and grass-root campaigner, conducted few whistle stop tours yesterday to informally inform his vote bank on his decision to join MCP and the response has been fantastic.

“Just take a look at this short video clip (taken yesterday) and I think you will make your own decision. I have no doubt, Chikwawa will be on fire this Saturday. The people have much love for Mia,” concluded the official on condition of anonymity as he has no right to speak to the media on such matters.

Meanwhile, DPP is in panic mood and an inside source has told Maravi Post that the President (Peter Mutharika) is “upset” for failing to contain Mia and members of National Governing Council (NGC), want Regional Governor for the Southern Region, Charles Mchacha, to be axed for failing to contain Mia.

Political commentators say Mia’s joining of the MCP will boost its chances of dislodging the ruling DPP in the forthcoming 2019 elections as the move may help the party to secure meaningful votes in a region the party has been fairing badly in almost all the past general elections.