Jose Mourinho has revealed that he feels regret for some of the bust-ups he had with Arsene Wenger over the years.

The Gunners boss is leaving his post in the summer after almost 22 years in charge of the club, with Mourinho having previously expressed his respect for the Frenchman.

There has, however, been bad blood between the two managers over the years that has strained their relationship and often resulted in insults being exchanged.

And, with Wenger soon to step away from Arsenal and potentially not manage in the Premier League again, Mourinho says he regrets some of the outbursts he aimed at Wenger.

He told reporters: “There were little things it would obviously be better without – some gestures, some words.

“It’s obviously better without. I feel better now without [insults]. When I arrived in England in 2004, they were champions, and famous champions – the ‘Invincibles.Then I arrive [at Chelsea], the next few years it was with them [battles for the title], ” he says.

He adds, “It was an amazing team. So thank you very much for that. They pushed us to the limits. The two matches we played at Highbury, that amazing old stadium, were unforgettable. So thank you, thank you so much for that.

“Do I regret the little negative episodes? Yes, and I’m sure he does too.”