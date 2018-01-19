LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Chelsea forward Eden Hazard was targeted by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho before Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Mourinho tried to lure the Chelsea winger to Manchester at the end of 2017.

The Belgium international has been linked with United in the past.

However, Mourinho now knows Hazard will only leave Chelsea for one club – Real Madrid.

The Blues are still trying to tie the 27-year-old down to a new contract, with Real lining up a summer swoop.

Don Balon add how Chelsea had looked at signing Sanchez too with Hazard’s future uncertain.

Jose Mourinho will look to improve his squad even further after he completes the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

And after Sanchez joins United, Mourinho will target Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale in the summer.

The former Tottenham man has been hampered by injuries throughout his time at the Bernabeu and is expected to be sold in the summer.

The Daily Mail claim the Red Devils will also look to sign two midfielders and a full-back as well as Bale.

Mourinho is still shaping his squad despite spending over £150m last summer on new recruits.

Alexis Sanchez may still join Manchester United without Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way to Arsenal.

Sanchez looks to be very close to a move up north in a deal that includes a swap with Mkhitaryan.

Mino Raiola, the United star’s agent, claimed the Armenian is the key to the Arsenal wantaway ace’s move to the Red Devils.

But according to The Guardian, Jose Mourinho is confident United may still sign the Chilean even if Mkhitaryan refuses to move to north London.

Mourinho believes executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward can still sanction a move given the club’s robust finances.