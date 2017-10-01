Moyale Barracks talismanCaptain Lovemore Mitengo, this week announced his retirement from football with immediate effect at the age of 36.

Mitengo made the decision due to recent persistent injuries following an illustrious career spanning 16 years.

The 36-year old joined the Mzuzu based military outfit in 2007 from Cobbe Barracks and captained the team for 7 years until last season, when forward Gastin Simkonda took over.

The tough-as-a-tick centre back was among the four Moyale players who were involved in a road accident before the start of the current season, but recovered in time to feature for the Lions of Kaning’ina in 5 league outings.

However in July, the no-nonsense defender suffered a shoulder injury against Masters Security, which finally forced him to call it a day in his football playing career.

Speaking in an earlier interview with Maravi Post, Mitengo said he does not regret hanging up his boots as he planned on retiring at the end of the season anyway.

“Injury or no injury, I had planned to retire at the end of this season, so leaving the stage earlier does not hurt that much,” he said.

Speaking on his time at Moyale Barracks, Mitengo said: “I had a great time with Moyale. When I arrived the Club was underachieving with its midtable finishes, but under my captaincy, we started challenging for the league title and reached several cup finals; some of which we won, like the Standard Bank knockout and the Carlsberg Cups. I’m proud of what I achieved. That’s why I’m walking away a very happy man.”

On his plans after football, the former Cobbe skipper revealed that he would be interested in attending coaching courses in the future in order to stay connected to the game.

Mitengo began his Football playing career in 2002 with Dwangwa Utd FC, before joining Cobbe a year later.

He then swapped Cobbe with Moyale after 4 years of elite and second-tier football in Zomba.