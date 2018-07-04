As part of Independence Day celebrations on July 6 this Friday, Moyale Barracks Football Club will be hosting TNM Super League defending champions in a friendly which Moyale Coach Charles Kamanga says is important for both sides.

Kamanga said that it was an honour to be part of these Independence Day celebrations and looks forward to a good game against the nomads on Friday.

“It feels good to play against Be Forward Wanderers before the head of state and many Malawians. As Moyale Barracks, we are preparing very well for this game and we are not taking it lightly. We would like to entertain soccer fans with beautiful football and eventually win the game,” explained Kamanga.

He added that the game is a good strength testing match before the two sides can meet in the country’s top flight league.

The Nomads are on position four on the log table with 18 points from ten games while the soldiers are on position ten with 14 points from twelve games.

Silver Strikers, who have so far played 11 games, are at the top with 26 points followed by Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Sporting Club with 22 points and 19 points, respectively.