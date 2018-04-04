Battle lines have been drawn between Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers football clubs over attacker Khuda Muyaba’s purported move to the bankers.

On Wednesday last week, the bankers General Secretary (GS), Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda revealed that the Muyaba has signed a three-year contract with the Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored side.

But in an interview, GS for Moyale Barracks Football Clubs, Captain Isaac Banda expressed ignorance of Chakaka Nyirenda’s revelations that Muyaba has penned a three-year deal that ties him to the Airtel Top Eight champions till 2021.

“Unless they have the permission from higher Malawi Defence Force (MDF) authorities, that contract is not valid. As Moyale family, we don’t know anything about Muyaba joining Silver Strikers, we are also hearing such rumors from the media, “said Banda in brief.

But the bankers GS still insisted that Muyaba is a Silver Strikers player after penning their contract as a free agent.

He said what was remaining was to sort out some issues with the country’s football governing body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (SULOM).

“The boy is in Lilongwe City with our team (Silver Strikers), we have remained with some transfer clearances from FAM and SULOM but he has signed the contract which will expire in 2021,” Nyirenda said.

Chakaka Nyirenda further went on to describe Muyaba as a striker who can play in any team on the domestic scene.

Muyaba who has been on a club hunting spree after he vowed never to play for the MDF sponsored side, was over the weekend spotted in Lilongwe with Silver Strikers FC club official watching a fundraising match between the bankers and Nyasa Big Bullets which the former won 2-0.

Khuda Muyaba, who is a soldier, came in the lime light when he single handedly knocked out Nyasa Big Bullets FC in the semifinals of Fisd Challenge Cup with his heroic two goals last season.

He was also Moyale’s most reliable striker in the 2017 TNM Super League Season scoring some important goals which helped him earn a place in the national team.