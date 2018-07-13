A Mozambican train belonging to Vale Logistics on Wednesday hit two children of the same family, leaving one of them with a crushed leg at Liwonde in Machinga.

Confirming the development, Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba further said the children identified as Belita and Oliver Laudon aged 10 and four respectively met their fate at Liwonde

Railway Bridge.

He said the locomotive train which was being operated by Olimpio Ngaila, a Mozambican national was coming from Moatize heading to Nacala.

“According to investigations, the victims were frightened by the heavy sound of the train then fell on the rail line where it partly run over them. So far the first victim Belita had her toe amputated while Oliver had the whole right leg amputated,” said Sulumba.

Meanwhil,e he said the victims have been referred from Machinga District Hospital to Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

The two hails from Kampalira village Traditional Authority Sitola in the district.

In another accident, Sulumba said another locomotive train hit unidentified man to death at Nsanama in the same district.

He said the train was coming from Nayuchi heading towards Nkaya.

He said the police is appealing to communities living along the railway line not to allow their children and other vulnerable groups to play along the railway lines.