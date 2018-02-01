By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mozambique’s Quelimane City of Zambezia Province and Malawi’s Blantyre City Council (BCC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is expected to enhance development in various fields including education among others.

The mutual agreement aims at creating different business opportunities to the residents of both cities.

The Newly signed MoU consists of five vital points which will see the two cities exchanging knowledge in different areas, promoting cultural exchange.

It will also to create conducive environment for reciprocal investment by business people thereby boosting the economy of the two cities.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony at BCC’s Civic Centre Town Hall, Mayor for Quelimane City in Mozambique, Manuel de Araujo assured commitment towards meeting the needs of the people in Quelimane and Blantyre cities through the existing relationship.

“The four day visit with a strong delegation of business persons shows that we are very committed to this partnership. We have managed to meet different business people who have shown interest in opening up different businesses in different areas.

“This is just an official umbrella to strengthen the relationship that is already in existence. We don’t have enough English teachers and I believe through this agreement we will see more Malawian teachers teaching in Mozambique and even opening English schools hence promoting education,” he said.

In his remarks, Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo uttered his happiness towards the signing of the MoU saying it has taken the relationship to another level.

“I am very contented with the MoU we have signed with Quelimane City. It has revived the relationship which was almost dying and this will promote various developments of mutual benefits including areas of public private partnership. There is potential in this relationship that the residents will benefit more from it. We are giving back to the people as Blantyre city so we will make sure to explore more to make Blantyre more vibrant.

“We are calling upon people in Blantyre to use this as an opportunity to go open businesses in Quelimane especially teachers because our sister city has a challenge in communication specifically in English so our teachers can easily benefit more,” he said.

Quelimane and Blantyre Cities relationship will promote common prosperity of the people in int the two cities.

The mutual understanding will see regular visits between the two cities and that they will designate an office and contact persons in their respective Councils to be responsible for the liaison work between them so as to facilitate the mutual exchanges and cooperation.