LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The seating Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Center David Bisnowaty on Thursday formally told the nation of his interest to stand as independent candidate in Lilongwe city North Constituency for the next years’s general elections.

MP Bisnowaty on Wednesday officially It’s now official transferred his registration voting certificate from Lilongwe City Centre to Lilongwe City North.

Chrissie Tembo, of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is the current seating legislator for Lilongwe City North Constituency.

Bisnowaty has registered at Mbang’ombe Primary School following the electoral calendar window where registered voters are confirming their names.

The lawmaker told The Maravi Post in an interview after undergoing the process that that his love for rural for better living prompted his to accept the calls from chiefs in that constituency.

Bisnowaty disclosed that he is wanted much in that constituency than of Lilongwe City Centre .

When asked whether his relocating to another constituency was attributed to low steam from the constituents and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which he joined two years ago, the lawmaker challenged his critics that if he wishes to stand again in city centre, would win soundly.

“I have done much to residents of Lilongwe City Centre. But my cautious is on rural people which have no access to roads, water, electricity, schools. These are basic needs am passionate about not personal interests.

“I have overwhelming support from chiefs to stand for them in Lilongwe City North as their MP. My agenda is to see rural people see the good side of life with developments which I will deliver to them, ” says the legislator.

He adds, “In the next six weeks will hold a constituency meeting aimed at seeking the people’s wishes and needs that after taking the seat I exactly meet their needs not mine”.

Bisnowaty is likely to face MCP’s Chrissy Tembo, UTM’s Newton Kambala and DPP’s Smolet Kachere.