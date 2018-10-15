LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker for Lilongwe East Ezekiel Ching’oma on Monday soundly won the constituency primary elections.

The youthful legislator battled out with four aspirants including MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) member Joe Ching’ani, Thunde, Kachere and Eliot Mwala.

During the peaceful elections at Chowo primary school ground, Ching’oma amassed 1169 out of 1177 votes from delegates drawn from five zones.

Ching’ani who got only eight votes, went missing during the elections leaving his supporters ashamed as he did not communicate to them including officials who presided over the elections.

This means that Ching’oma will represent MCP as lawmaker for Lilongwe East in the next year’s general elections.

Presiding officer Bonex Malunga, MCP Dedza Central East Parliamentarian lauded the constituents for the peace primaries urging other remaining areas to emulate on what transpired.

“This is the most peaceful and transparent primary elections the party has held so far. The both aspirants and constituents understood regulations of the elections.

“The incumbent lawmaker Ching’oma made the day. This means he is torch bearer for the party in 2019 general elections. Unfortunately, other aspirants failed to inform us as to why they didn’t show up despite that they were with us during delegates verification exercise,” said Malunga.

Ching’oma who had solidarity walk of about 10 kms from elections venue to his parent home for celebration, owed the victory to the constituents.

The legislator who is also MCP deputy Publicity Secretary attributed the sounding victory various development projects initiated the area since 2009.

He therefore assured the constituents for continual of projects including new school blocks, water facilities, bridges and among others.

“The victory testifies the trust and love people of home have on me. I have been brought up hear. So, am close with them while these aspirants are strangers who only come to this area during elections.

“This is the reasons they even fail to show up during the elections. Be assured therefore that will defeat them during general elections if they choose to stand as independent lawmakers,” assured Ching’oma.

The party is expect to wrap up its primaries in the next two months as some constituencies were suspended to later dates.