MP-Kabwila-with-Salima-North-West-Constituency-committee-addressing-the-news-conference-at-Parliament-Building.jpg

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North West Constituency, Dr Jessie Kabwira on Monday turned down the participation of primary elections which her competitor Enoch Phale planed to hold.

MP Kabwila has described the elections as ambush, illegitimate which her opponents want to use to disturbilize the party’s popularity.

The outspoken lawmaker told news conference at Parliament building that aspirant Phale is the Democratic Progressive party (DPP) agent wanting cause havoc among MCP supporters a head of 2019 elections.

Here is the full statement of Kabwila to Director of Elections,

Hon Dr. Jessie KABWILA not attending the ambushed, illegitimate ‘primaries’ called by aspirant Phale

I would like to let you know that I’m not attending the ‘primaries’ that have been called by aspirant Enock Phale’s Campaign director and vice constituency chair Mr Samson Kennedy for the following reasons:

In MCP primaries are called by the Director of Elections through the Regional office. They are not called by a constituency chair. To make matters worse Mr Kennedy (also known as Mzimuwoyera) is infact not constituency Chair but rather vice to Mr Makamu who was duly elected via the party’s sanctioned polls.

Mr Mzimuwoyera came second and immediately decided to work with my rival , Phale .Please find attached ,the letter he wrote informing me of the primaries. The letter was not even given to me directly but rather through one of the Councillors for the area, Mr Amos.

The second reason is that the Regional chair in no less than three meetings attended by Lakeshore directors stated that there would be no primaries in my constituency following two failed elections which your office is well aware of. One of the meetings was held at Waka Waka.

As late as this last evening at around 17hrs, he assured me that on Monday he was going to see the Director of Elections to inform him that the Region has decided not to have elections in Salima NW but go for a political solution.

He told me to wait at Jacqueline motel in Salima where we had held our meeting so that he could put everything in writing. I waited until 11 pm but he did not turn up and ignored my messages let alone picking my calls.

I therefore find these primaries bogus , illegitimate and clearly tailored to ensure that I lose. I was not informed of them properly and have not prepared for such unlawful primaries because the RC emphasised that he had spoken to the Region and that there would be no primaries.

I have to say at the least, I have been ambushed.

Yours Sincerely ,

Dr Jessie Kabwila MP, Salima Noth West.

However, MCP Spokesperson, Maurice Munthali also described the elections as illegal that the party is not aware of such arrangement.