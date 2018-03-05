SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwira on Sunday dared detractors who are spreading rumours that she is no longer the party’s member.

Dr Kabwira has once again reaffirmed total commitment to MCP saying will not leave for other parties.

The outspoken lawmaker Dr.says she remains MCP loyal members despite the party’s political punches she keeps on getting when striving for constitutionalism.

The Salima-North West lawmaker added that she will die in the party no matter how hard the path might be when she is pushing for law and order in the party.

Kabwira was addressing the political rally at Katitima Primary school ground in her constituency following the party’s Lake shore regional committee along side with district chairperson dissolving the constituency committee.

She wondered as to why the constituency committee be dissolved without following party procedures when a normally was committed.

“Its still absurd to learn that some party members are still on my neck. Even going further to dissolve my constituency committee. They are doing all this despite my issues with the party is in the court.

“Let me remind, my detractors that despite all type of plots to end me politically, I will never leave MCP to another party. I will remain MCP and die MCP,” fumed Kabwira franked by MCP vice district chairperson and constituency chair.

Kabwira along side with Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero were suspend by MCP NEC for unknown reasons.

Consequently, High Court seating in Blantyre on February 01,this year came to their rescue after granting a stay order stopping MCP leadership to suspend them until inter-parte hearing.

According to the civil case number 34 of 2018 is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court therfore ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.

“Until the hearing of the inter-parte application for an injunction or until a further order, the defendant by either themselves, their agents, servants or otherwise however be and are hereby restrained from inviting the claimant to a disciplinary or suspending them from their member of Malawi Congress Party or from perform their duties of the position that they hold in the party.

“If you disobey this order, you may be found guilty of contempt of court and may be sent to prison or fined of your assets may be seized. Within the next 14 days an inter-parte summons must be issued,” reads the stay order.

The claimants are represented by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale and the stay order has been served already to MCP leadership and NEC.

The inter-parte hearing has been slated this week after it failed to commerce last week over technical issues that needed to be addressed before the proceedings.