SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) seating lawmaker for Salima North-West constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwira’ fate for 2019 Parliamentary elections will be determined today.

MP Kabwira is expected to go for MCP primaries at her home base-Mlesi Primary School ground against shadow legislator Phale.

About 972 delegates are expected to cast their votes drawn from 108 area committees.

Maxwel Kalamula, MCP Director of Political Affairs is the presiding officer for the primaries.

There is a tension at the venue as both camps are outshining each other supporting their candidates.

But Kabwira is posed to win according to sources due to developmental projects she ushered in since 2014.

The Maravi Post will give more updates of outcome of the primaries