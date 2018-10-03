SALIMA-(MaraviPost)- The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West Constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwila on Tuesday led hundreds of mourners in burying former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) member Helema.

Helema aged 60 died on Sunday at Ntcheu district hospital after was severely injured in a road accident at Mwalawoyere in the wee hours of September 30, 2018.

According to the bereaved family, the former MYP member left home to sell goats in Balaka but met the fate on return as the car he was traveling in overturned several times.

The late Helema who was among Ex-MYP currently holding vigil at Kamuzu Memorial Tower-Area 18 in the capital Lilongwe, has gone without getting his dues.

Former MYP members have been on vigil since July 2017 demanding the quick payment of their terminal benefits that the Government owes them as civil servants.

Despite Malawi government promising to meet their demands, a year and three months have elapsed without fully paying them.

Representing MCP President Lazarus Chakwera on the late Helema burial at home village, Mthukwi-Chitala ward, Traditional Authority (T.A) Khombedza, MCP Kabwila expressed sadness over the death of the MYP member.

Kabwila says the entire party including President Chakwera was shocked with Helema’s death.

She added that the late Helema was instrumental to MCP’s constituency structures saying the party lost a great man.

“MCP President Chakwera sent me to console the bereaved family that the party is with them in this trying time. The late Helema was instrumental to the party’s foundation.

“This also give us an opportunity that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government must fast-track paying these former MYP members. They need to be paid their entitlement. They cant be on vigil for a year. This is very sad,” says Kabwila.