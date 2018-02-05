SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwira on Sunday reaffirmed total commitment to the party saying will not leave for other parties.

Dr. Kabwira says she remains MCP loyal members despite the party’s political punches she keeps on getting when striving for constitutionalism.

The Salima-North West lawmaker added that she will die in the party no matter how hard the path might be when she is pushing for law and order in the party.

Kabwira was addressing party’s constituency area chairpersons following her firing from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

She was along side with Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero suspended for unknown reasons.

However, High Court seating in Blantyre on Thursday, February 01, came to their rescue after granting a stay order stopping MCP leadership to suspend them until inter-parte hearing.

“I was surprised when I got the letter that I have been fired from the party without even given me reason for such an action. This is to end my political career which will not happen as am here to serve my people.

“This is the reason I got an injunction stopping this undemocratic tendencies for natural justice to prevail. This stay order just confirms my full loyalty to the party. The injunction must unite us as we are preparing to take power in 2019,” Kabwira assures.

The lawmaker who is also Chairperson for Parliamentary committee on women caucus hinted that will not leave MCP to another party till the end.

Kabwira was however surprised that her constituents, district and lake-shore regional committees were not aware of her reasons for being fired from the party.

One of the top Salima North West constituency’s executive members shared the same concerns of being in the dark their legislator’s firing.

He told the Maravi Post in an interview that the constituency is not aware of any wrong doing Kabwira has done to deserve the party’s rough.

The member therefore requested the MCP leadership to bring evidence of any wrong doing for the constituency to discipline her.

“We just heard from the radio that our MP was fired without informing us as to why she got such a treatment. This is not the time for wrangles as the public are having trust in MCP to take after 2019 elections,” worried the member.

According to the civil case number 34 of 2018 is between claimants; Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, deputy secretary general James Kaunda, treasurer general Tony Kandiero and Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and defendants; MCP President Lazarus Chakwera, Ezekiel Ching’oma and NEC members.

The court ordered the MCP NEC not to summon any claimants to the disciplinary inquires and from suspending them until trial of action or until further order of the court.

“Until the hearing of the inter-parte application for an injunction or until a further order, the defendant by either themselves, their agents, servants or otherwise however be and are hereby restrained from inviting the claimant to a disciplinary or suspending them from their member of Malawi Congress Party or from perform their duties of the position that they hold in the party.

“If you disobey this order, you may be found guilty of contempt of court and may be sent to prison or fined of your assets may be seized. Within the next 14 days an inter-parte summons must be issued,” reads the stay order.

The claimants are represented by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale and the stay order has been served already to MCP leadership and NEC.

MCP deputy Publicity Secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma over the weekend indicated that the party will vacate the injunction arguing that the party’s side was not heard before granting the stay order.