LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The constitution court in Lilongwe on July 4, rejected Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) plea to extend the period of receiving evidence from various stakeholders in the ongoing electoral case.

This follows MEC’s secrete application to the court to extend period of consolidating its own documents.

The Maravi Post understands that the on going electoral materials verification is paining hard MEC as most documents are not found.

The court ruling give Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its Leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera an upper hand as Second Petitioner on the case.

“Upon considering the 2nd respondent’s (MEC) ex-parte application and sworn statement in support thereof for extension of time for disclosure.

“The court finds the application ill-conceived on the ground that the disclosure as ordered by the court were sought by the 2nd petitioner (Chakwera) and not the 2nd respondent (MEC), and in any event the material, the subject of the order of disclosure are documents emanating from or authored by the 2nd respondent itself. Therefore, the application is dismissed,” reads the court ruling in favour of Chakwera.

The electoral materials verification process has so far revealed that Malawians used fake ballot papers that the original ones favour Democratic Progress Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika.

The election case which MCP and UTM are seeking for fresh elections resumes on July 26, 2019.