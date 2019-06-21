LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The constitution court of five judges on Friday night threw away President Peter Mutharika’s application to dismiss election case.

This means the court has favoured opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM their wish to nullify the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s May 21 poll presidential results.

The court has there maintained MCP and UTM petitions calling for the re-run over numerous irregularities that marred the polls.

Mutharika and MEC are likely to appeal the case.

The case will start on June 26, 2019.