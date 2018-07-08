DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Female law makers in the country have been advised to support each other as days are closer for the next year’s tripartite elections.

Among others female legislators are asked to drum for each other in a bid to achieve the retainship during next year polls.

Ministry of Gender Jean Kalirani made the remarks on Sunday at Mponera in Dowa during Mpico gateway central region netball tournament.

The minister was accompanied by Parliamentary Committee on women caucus chairperson Jessie Kabwira who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency.

Kalirani, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Dowa central lawmaker emphasized the need for female legislators to drum for each other in the next elections.

She therefore call constituents at Salima North-west to rally behind MP Kabwira during the next elections.

The Gender minister lauded Mpico for organising the tournament towards the growth of netball in the country.

“I am glad for this tournament as it has come at a right times when women we need to support each other politically, socially and physically. The tournament has exposed many talents which our Queens will tap ahead of international games.

“On the other hand, its platform for us female lawmakers to support each ahead of 2019 elections. The next tournament hoping to be hosted at Salima North-West as a way of wooing constituents to vote for Hon Kabwira,” says Kalirani.

Echoing on the same Kabwila lauded Mpico for supporting and investing in women in sports

She urged the public for total mindset change towards netball as the only sport that is needed much supports saying it gives the nation jovial pride unlike football.

“I salute Hon Kalirani for inviting me to be part of the event. This has demonstrated oneness in women caucus. More importantly, she drummed up for me ahead of elections.

“Netball remains Malawi’s pride hence the need for increase in salaries and allowances for players to of match with their achievements. Therefore, our national budget must plan to have good netball courts in villages,” urges Kabwila.

The tournament’ finals which started with the parade Mponera to Madisi and back,favoured Blue Eagles over Civonets.