The Malawi Police at Mponela in the central district of Dowa have arrested Zakeyu Lambulani, 29 for allegedly murdering Sikisi Chalaza aged 50.

According to Nolliettie Chihana-Chimala, Central Region Police Public Relations Officer the incident occurred on April 8, 2018.

Chihana-Chimala told the Maravi Post that it is alleged that, in March, 2018 Lambulani’s goat entered into the maize field of Chalaza where it damaged maize crops. After this incident, Chalaza used to go to Lambulani’s house to insult him.

The police publicist added that Chalaza got drunk and went to Lambulani’s house where he started insulting him. This didn’t go well with the suspect who angrily confronted halaza and a fight erupted.

“In the course of fighting, Lambulani took a metal bar and hit Chalaza in the head several times to the extent that he collapsed. Chalaza was pronounced dead after some well wishers rushed with him to the hospital.Postmortem results showed that death occurred due to excessive hemorrhage.

“The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of Murder. The Police is advising the general public to desist from acts that would lead to such incidents and to seek suitable means of sorting out issues amicably,” urges Chihana.

Lambulani comes from Chilundu village, Traditional Authority (T.A)Mkukula in Dowa district where the deceased also hailed.