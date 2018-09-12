By Madalitso Phiri, MEC Stringer.

Members of Parliament (MP) in Chitipa district have finger pointed the secretariat department for the council over its leisureliness in distribution of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to CDF finance committee saying it is affecting good service delivery in their constituencies.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, 11th September, 2018 during the election of the council’s new Chairperson for 2018 – 2019 year held at the council’s Chamber hall.

Speaking when he was given the floor, MP for Chitipa Central who is also Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, Disability and Social Well fair, Clement Fukumele Mkumbwa went off the agenda of the meeting by asking the secretariat to explain on what makes the department to distribute CDF in time as it affects proper operational for MPs.

“It is alleged that some funds were returned to government during 2017-2018 financial year, despite that we submitted our proposals in time and government did its obligation in time as well, we need to know as to what caused all these inconveniences.” Mkumbwa asked

“In my case about I.6 million from the initial 18 million Malawi Kwacha was returned to government. The department must be jack up and change the way of working,” added Mkumbwa.

Whilst in line with the same view with Mkumbwa, Member for Parliament for Chitipa Wenya, Godfrey Munkhondya said about 10 million Malawi Kwacha was returned to government in the just ended 2017-2018 financial year from the initial 18 million Malawi Kwacha that was allocated to CDF for his area.

In his speech, Munkhondya further asked the council’s secretariat to start doing things in time so that funds must be fully utilised to avoid returning them to the government as per procedure funds that reaches the closing day of financial year are supposed to be returned to the government.

Another Member of Parliament for Chitipa North Dr James Munthari his few words expressed his disappointment said this is why some rural areas in the district are denied good health services delivery and hygienic water supply since the problem has affected a lot in Health and Water development projects such as construction of Boreholes and servicing of Ambulances .

However, answering to the grievances presented by the MPs, representative for the Council’s Director of Finance from the Secretariat Department, Shadreck Kiskyombe admitted the challenge but said his office sometimes receives funds from government later than due dates.

“It is true, but let me indicate it clear that sometime we receive these funds a week before the closure of the financial year so if time comes to close that particular year, we don’t have choice but to return them to government,” said Kiskyombe.

Meanwhile the District Commissioner, Michael Chimbalanga asked the Secretariat Department to put its house in older so that such inconveniences must not happen in the future so that funds must be allocated to its destination and do the intended purpose for the betterment of the district.