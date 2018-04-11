A Mpumalanga Pastor attempting to demonstrate God’s power by walking on water has been eaten by crocodiles.

Jonathan Mthethwa was killed on Good Friday by three crocodiles as he carried out a religious demonstration in Matsulu, Mpumalanga.

Shocked witnesses said the clergyman had “prayed the whole week” before the stunt went tragically wrong.

He had also fasted in the lead-up to the attempted miracle, which was inspired by a Biblical tale of Jesus walking on water during a storm.

Horrified members of the *Saint of the Last Days Church* said the pastor was completely devoured in a “couple of minutes”.

He had waded around 30 metres into what was known locally as ‘Crocodile River’. At this point he had promised his congregation he would rise up above the water.

Instead he was brutally attacked by a group of crocodiles who had been hidden in the deep water.

Deacon Nkosi said: “The pastor taught us about faith on Sunday last week.

“He promised he would demonstrate his faith to us today, but he unfortunately ended up drowning and getting eaten by three large crocodiles in front of us. We still don’t understand how this happened because he fasted and prayed the whole week.”

He said his death was quick and brutal.

Mr Nkosi said: “They finished him in a couple of minutes. All that was left of him when they finished eating him is a pair of sandals and his underwear floating above the water.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene but arrived too late to save the man.