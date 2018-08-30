By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Well-known seasoned presenter, Geoffrey Kapusa has pulled out of parliamentary seat race for Blantyre City South Constituency, it has been established.

Last week, Kapusa, a former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC TV) presenter announced that he will contest as Member of Parliament in Blantyre City South Constituency on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

In a twist of events, Kapusa has pulled out of race after securing a new job.

“Holy Jesus. Just got a contract. Very appetizing, meaning i will remain MCP but will try my luck 2024. Cant let this go. But thank you for your encouragements! God bless! #myAmaizingGod,” wrote Kapusa.

Kapusa’s decision has attracted mixed reactions among his followers on Facebook with many questioning his decision.

Rawjazz Siula wrote: “Did you make a decision to join politics out of frustration or to serve the people?”

Concurring with Siula’s remarks KayBee Louis wrote: “So you have a price tag? I did not know you can be bought malume.”

Meanwhile the Parliamentary seat race in the constituency remains tight as three aspirants are vying for it in the forthcoming 2019 polls.