By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Wednesday invaded the premises of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) in the capital Lilongwe asking the media house to settle unpaid tax dues or face closure.

MRA’s decision to pounce on the privately owned media has been viewed as political witch-hunt by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) due to the fact that the radio station has of late being covering rallies of United Transformation Movement (UTM).

In these rallies many speakers have been castigating President Peter Mutharika describing him as ‘Mchona’.

According to information at hand, MRA is demanding money amounting to MK1.7 billion from the privately owned radio.

The tax collecting body has given specific period for the station to settle the unpaid tax or face closure.

Earlier this year, MRA closed Times Group on unpaid taxes and many viewed it as political witch-hunt.