Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has registered 3,270 active users of newly introduced electronic tax payment system since its launch in June 2017, increasing compliance rate amongst tax payers, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma has said.

Kapoloma disclosed this to Malawi News Agency (MANA) during electronic tax payment awareness meeting during the weekend in Zomba where MRA officials interacted with over seventy tax payers.

E-tax payment system is the process of paying taxes online with immediate update on one’s tax account through automated dealer bank.

“MRA registered 500 electronic tax payers in October 2017; and now the figure has surged to 3,270 active e-tax payers country wide,” said Kapoloma, adding that the development was good for the economy of the country.

He said as at now, 60 per cent of MRA’s tax collection is done through e-payments, saying they (MRA) would continue with the awareness meetings to reach out to those that have not yet registered for the new system.

During the awareness meeting, MRA also demonstrated to tax payers how to register for the digital system and explained its benefits to the economy.

On whether e-tax payment is mandatory considering that some business people have not yet acquired the electronic gadgets, Kapoloma said: “It is not a question of mandatory but convenient to both tax payers and MRA as the new system ensures real time settlement of tax liability.

He assured the tax payers that the e-payment system is user-friendly and was introduced to make life easier.

Zomba based business man, Raymond Kassam, concurred with Kapoloma that the system is easy to use and convenient.

“I was compelled to register for the system after being satisfied by the benefits the system offers such as instant update of taxpayer’s account,” Kassam said.