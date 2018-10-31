BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Tuesday sealed the offices of United Transformation Movement (UTM) national chairperson Noel Masangwi at his business complex opposite Njamba Freedom Park over non-payment of tax income.

Blantyre City East legislator is the second UTM official to show on MRA radar months after the tax collecting body invaded Noel Ngalande’s residence over non-paid customs duty.

And on Friday, Police arrested George Saonda for allegedly duping a Burudian national to help him obtain citizenship.

Some members of the movement have been in trouble with the law after breaking away from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to back Vice President Saulos Chilima to challenge President Peter Mutharika during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.