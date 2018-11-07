By Chikondi Manjawira

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Revenue Authority over the weekend briefed members of Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) on the new tax measures the authority has put in place in order to increase submission of tax by individuals as well as companies.

The briefing took place at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima under the theme ‘The Role of Business Journalists in a Recovering Economy’ which according to MRA underscores the fact that the media is very crucial when it comes to social and infrastructural development of a nation.

Head of Corporate Affairs for Malawi Revenue Authority, Steven Kapoloma described the relationship the Authority has with the business media body as robust and progressive.

Kapoloma added that the partnership between the MRA and ABJ has enabled the Authority to reach with tax messages to various stakeholders across the country.

“Malawi is a country that has vast resources and the opportunities that can be accessed by others through the media. The media is the window of opportunity for both local and foreign investors.

“Its mportant that the media focus more on the positive elements that this country has so that we can have more investors come in here and support in our recovering economy,” urges Kapoloma.

Kapoloma added that by promptly paying taxes, Malawians are progressively realizing that domestic resource mobilization for government’s operations is possible.

Commenting on the new tax measures that have been gazette, Kapoloma clarified more about Msonkho Online which is to roll out in the near future.

Msonkho Online will allow employees to log in into their accounts to register for tax, to check if their companies/employers are remitting tax to the Authority.

Currently, it is very difficult to know which employer has not remitted the tax at the right time because MRA uses Manual system.

“The Msonkho online is under construction now and once it is brought to use by the various stakeholders it is a robust system that is integrating with various players in Malawi including immigration, National registration bureau to ensure taxes are being remitted,” Kapoloma said.

In his remark ABJ National Coordinator, Aubrey Mchulu said MRA”s key presentation on Tax reforms, Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD), the new laws passed will help business journalists disseminate the needed information to the general public.

“Business journalists are very crucial towards national development because they write about the economy, things that affect most of the people. Most people have an attitude towards national economy.

‘The public think it’s technical so when business journalists get a better understanding of the issues they are able to unpack such issues to the public and help them make informed decisions in terms of where they can invest their money, how they can pay their taxes, what they need to do as consumers, that in the long run contributes to the economy,” Mchulu said.