Death has been announced of Mrs. Gwanda Chakuamba (Mai), wife of the late Gwanda Chakuamba, in Kansas, USA, where she has been of late staying with her daughter.

The late Mai Chakuamba was rushed to the hospital on the morning of November 30th, 2017, according to information on a GoFundMe page the family and friends set up.

The page further states that the doctor confirmed that late Mai Chakuamba suffered multiple strokes.

The fund was opened in response to a requests from family and friends who would like to help financially. Mai Chakuamba was transferred to hospice care sometime this week.

The family is grateful for the many prayers and phone calls that Kwafa, her daughter, has received this week.

While arrangements are still not known, please donate to the GoFundMe link

May her soul rest in God’s eternal loving peace.