LILONGWE (MaraviPost)—One of the former presidential aides turned bitter critic of the current regime Chipiliro Mtumodzi spent some hours in the cooler after he was arrested for inciting Lilongwe Vendors to rise against President Mutharika.According to Lilongwe Police spokesman Kingsley Dandaula, Mtumodzi has been meeting vendors to help them find solution on how they can recover goods which the city’s patrol team confiscated from the vendors and/or work on pushing government to compensate the vendors through the so called Youth Development Fund (YEDEF).

Sources privy to the issue indicate that state house through their spies saw such meetings as threatening to the regime and engineered the arrest of Mtumodzi so they can silence him.

The source claim that Ntata’s arrest is also just a matter of time.

Mtumodzi, a proprietor of Dziko FM, was meeting these vendors under the banner of Reform to Transform movement which is led, by Z Allan Ntata— a undeniably fierce critic of the President.

He has since been granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of conduct likely to breach peace.

Reuters Journalist Mabvuto Banda presented himself as a surety to Mtumodzi’s bail.