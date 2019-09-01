Then the LORD God said, “It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him. And the rib that the LORD God had taken from the man he made into a woman and brought her to the man.”

Then the man said, “This, at last, is bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called Woman because she was taken out of Man.” Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh says the Bible in Genesis 2:18, 22-24.

Don’t you think God was brave?

Well, they say behind every successful man there is a strong and supportive woman and I agree with that.

Where do you think our leaders or even fathers would be without these supportive women? Just like top celebrities across the globe i.e Jay Z, Pharell Williams, Kanye West, John Legend just to mention but a few, our African heads of states also have eyes for beautiful women. Wanajua kuchagua!

Anytime they step out, they always leave heads turning thanks to the beautiful better halves whose striking beauty doesn’t go unnoticed. From longest-serving African leader Robert Mugabe to Uhuru Kenyatta, meet the African presidents with the most beautiful wives.

Paul Biya Cameroon

He has been the President of Cameroon since 6 November 1982. He is married to Chantal Vigouroux, one of the most beautiful African woman. Cameroon’s first day is not only known for her beauty but also for her unique fashion.

2. Paul Kagame

The president of the Republic of Rwanda also has a taste when it comes to women. His wife; Jeannette Kagame is without a doubt the most beautiful first lady in East Africa followed by Margaret Kenyatta and Janet Museveni.

3. King of Morocco, Mohammed the VI

He is married to Salma Bennani who is blessed in the looks department. She is always giving her counterparts a run for their money.

4. Yoweri Museveni

The Ugandan president is married to Janet Museveni. The beautiful woman is known for her short hair signature hairdo.

Museveni and his wife Janet5. Joseph Kabila

He is a Congolese politician who has been President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo since January 2001. He took office ten days after the assassination of his father, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila. He was elected as President in 2006. In 2011, he was re-elected for a second term.

Marie Olive Lembe di Sita who is known for her gorgeous looks and also a great fashionista

6. Robert Mugabe

The Zimbabwean president is one of the most liked African presidents, thanks to his ‘weird’ character. He also has eyes for beautiful women and his wife Grace Mugabe, is a clear proof.

7. Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria)

He is the current president of Ghana. Buhari’s wife, Aisha Halilu has always left many mesmerized by her looks anytime she steps out.

8. Alassane Ouattara

He is the president of Ivory Coast. And just like his counterparts, his eyes settled on a very beautiful woman named; Dominique Folloroux-Ouattara.

9. José Eduardo dos Santos (Angola)

Has been President of Angola since 1979. is also the commander in chief of the Angolan Armed Forces. He is the second-longest-serving leader in Africa. Ana Paula dos Santos is the supportive woman behind Angola’s president’s success.

10. Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya)

He cannot miss on the list! His wife Margaret Kenyatta is a beautiful woman. The mother of the nation has won the hearts of many and she is always making fashion headlines whenever she steps out.