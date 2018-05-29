Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s has once again failed to appear before a parliamentary committee investigating missing diamond revenue.

Mr Mugabe had been invited to appear at 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

A news site which monitors parliament activities has tweeted that MP Themba Mliswa, who chairs parliament’s committee on mines, has said that they will invite the veteran leader one last time:

Mr Mliswa told the BBC last week that today’s set time had taken into account Mr Mugabe’s age.

He had warned they would bring in the police if the 93-year-old former leader failed to show up before the committee for a third time.

The lawmakers want Mr Mugabe to account for his comments during an interview in 2016, when he claimed $15bn (£11bn) in diamond revenue was missing through corruption.

The government has since said the amount was “figurative”.

Open Parly tweeted a picture of an empty room where the hearing was scheduled to be held.