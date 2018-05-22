Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe has been summoned to attend a parliamentary committee hearing on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reports.

Mr Mugabe, who was ousted in November after 28 years as president, is being asked to expand on comments he made back in 2016, when he alleged the country had lost $15bn in revenue from diamond mining.

At the time he said it was due to corruption and foreign exploitation.

A parliamentary notice released on Monday said his appearance was “subject to confirmation”.

Mr Mugabe, 94, has not been seen in public since November, although a few pictures have been released.

An earlier scheduled hearing was postponed.