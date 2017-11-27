By Brian Longwe

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe has declared president Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s birthday on Febuary 21, a public holiday and be celebrated as Robert Mugabe National Youth Day.

According to South Africa news24 report, the development has come as an honour to a veteran politician who has been in power for 37 years since 1980 who opponents accused of brutal repression and devastating country’s economy.

“The declaration came after lobbying by the rulling Zanu-pf party’s youth league.” reads the report.

Maravi Post has learnt that the decision to celebrate this day was gazzeted on Friday 24 November the same day Emmerson Mnangagwa swore in as Zimbabwe’s new president, ending the 93-year-old Mugabe’s 37- year-rule.

In respect of the deposed Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, the nation will continue to pay them £7.5 million as well as immunity from prosecution as part of a reported “Golden goodbye” package.