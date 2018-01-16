HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe and his family have heeded President Munangagwa’s call to return externalized funds.

In his letter dated 7 January 2018, the Mugabe’s said they wanted to lead the way by returning funds to government coffers and appealed to other high profile government officials to follow suit.

Mugabe said he had not been pressured to take this move. He urged all Zimbabweans to work in harmony and support the incumbent President.

He also blasted his former spin doctor, Jonathan Moyo’s statement that the military’s intervention was a coup.’

The military were targeting criminals like Moyo, Kasukuwere,Chombo,Mphoko and others who had infiltrated the party.

Mugabe admitted that the so called G40 cabal led by Jonathan Moyo had endorsed former first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed him.

He however refused to divulge the whereabouts of his wife Grace,Patrick Zhuwawo and Kasukuwere.

It is unclear whether President Munangagwa will embrace Mugabe’s offer or if he will ask his predecessor to surrender more funds purportedly externalized.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba refused to comment on the latest development.