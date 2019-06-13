TNM Mpamba head Chikulupiliro Mphatso (L) shakes with Mukuru’s Country Representative Peggy Mhone

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Beneficiaries of International remittance facilitated by Mukuru can now redeem their vouchers conveniently and cost effectively from any Mpamba agent following the launch of a joint service by TNM Mpamba and Mukuru.

Speaking at a joint launch of the service, Head ofMpamba Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the expanded service underscores Mpamba’s ability to break cash transfer barriers and limits while increasing customers’ access to liquidity in a flexible and convenient manner.

Mphatso said the new service represents a broadening and deepening of the partnership between TNM and Mukuru dating back to 2016 when the two Digital Finance services giants enabled international remittance services direct to all Mpamba wallet holders.

“We are proud to translate our three-year partnership into something that meets the international remittance needs of Malawians regardless of their Mobile Network Service provider. As Mukuru’s points of representation grow globally, the Mpamba distribution network is also growing rapidly ensuring that money sent through Mukuruis accessed by the intended recipients easily by being redeemed from any Mpamba agent,” he said.

To redeem funds sent through Mukuru, recipients of Mukuru vouchers regardless of their network can visit any Mpamba agent with their valid voucher and valid ID.

He said the deepening of the scope in the partnership with Mukuru is in line with Mpamba’sstrategic direction in the provision of real financial inclusion.

Mukuru’s Country Representative Peggy Mhone said:“Mukuru’s partnership with TNM Mpamba gives the people of Malawi the best opportunity to receive money instantly and directly to them. With this development people will be receiving money in a convenient way by visiting any TNM Mpamba Agent closest to them.”

Mukuru enables people in Malawi to receive money sent from Botswana, South-Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and United Kingdom.