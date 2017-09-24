MULANJE(MaraviPost) – The tour of Women’s Caucus of Parliament to Mulanje South East constituency, was disrupted by violence related to rumors of blood suckers that erupted in villages near the venue for the main rally.

Chairperson of the Caucus Dr Jessie Kabwila, told Zodiak radio that the Caucus received advice from police to cancel the tour due to the violence.

Violence and fears over blood sucking rumors in Mulanje continue, despite Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama assuring people of maximum security during a public meeting on Tuesday.

The murmuring of people during a meeting that the Inspector General of Police held on Tuesday at Milonde in Mulanje district, was evident that people did not believe him.

“Let me assure you that the police are determined to provide maximum security and I am sure some ill-minded people are just creating fear in the district,” said Kachama.

A few hours after the meeting, a mob demolished the house of a well-known businessperson at Mkuta village, and set ablaze his property worth of millions of kwacha, on suspicion that he was a bloodsucker.

Police shot in the air and fired teargas to scare the mob that also pelted stones at the law enforcers.

On Thursday, the Women’s Caucus held a tour of development projects in Mulanje South East constituency.

As the group was about to leave Vonken community ground for Kabichi School grounds, which was the venue of the main rally, there was communication that violence had erupted in villages close to the site.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Sergeant Gresham Ngwira, and the District Commissioner Reinghrad Chavula, who accompanied the women, confirmed to Zodiak that the tour was eventually cut short.

In the last two weeks, three people, a woman and two men, have been killed on suspicion that they are “blood- suckers;” some people have been assaulted, houses demolished and vehicles smashed either on allegations of being bloodsuckers or harboring bloodsuckers.

Meanwhile 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, damage of property, and the murder of the three people.

Over 100 police officers from the Police Mobile Service have been deployed to Mabuka, where the issue started to retain peace and security there.