PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in Phalombe district over the weekend, arrested Group Village Headman (GVH) Kamwendo of Traditional Authority (T.A) Ndanga in Mulanje for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense.

Phalombe Police station spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi identified the chief’s name as Patrick Gama, who was arrested for being involved in the fraud.

Nkhwazi told The Maravi Post that chief Gama is said to have diverted money meant to benefit the needy in the on-going cash transfer program funded by Oxfam Malawi in the district.

The police publicist said that chief Gama is alleged to have connived with some members of the village committee and gave some households two rationing cards instead of one. He added that the incident took place from December, 2015 to January, 2017. This defrauding took place until the chief was arrested.

When Oxfam was tipped off, the charity group engaged police to investigate the matter. After it transpired that the chief was directly involved in the fraud, the chief was arrested, however, investigations are ongoing to establish the amount of money swindled the scam, Nkhwazi said.