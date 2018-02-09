Police in Mulanje district have arrested Village Headman Kaliza of the district for impregnating a girl aged 18 whom he had been sexually abusing since 2015.

The chief who is also a primary school teacher has been identified as Sydney Bondo, 49, who teaches at Naluso primary school in the district.

Mulanje Police publicist Gresham Ngwira revealed in an interview that after realizing that the girl is pregnant the chief gave the victim’s parents cash amounting to Mk10,000 to abort the pregnancy.

“In February, mother of the victim suspected her daughter to be pregnant following some strange signs and symptoms. When pressed, the girl, now 18 years revealed that it is the chief who did that.

“Some days later, the teacher went to the victim’s mother and gave her K10,000.00 to terminate the girl’s pregnancy which they did,” said Ngwira.

According to Ngwira, the matter was reported to the police by officers from social welfare office who got tipped by some well wishers from the area closer to the accused village.

When quizzed, the victim revealed to the police that the chief had been been having sexually abusing her since 2015 when she was 15.

Bondo is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Meantime the Police have condemned the act as it shows irresponsibility on the part of the suspect considering that he is leader who is supposed to be on forefront protecting the girl child.

Bondo and the suspect hail from Kaliza Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mabuka in the district.