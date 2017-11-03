By Malawi News Agency

Police in Mulanje have arrested a 31 year old man identified as Clement Harry Chidowa for claiming that he has had his blood sucked.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer, Gresham Ngwira told Malawi News Agency that the arrest was effected in the morning hours of Wednesday when the police received a report that Chidowa was claiming to have had his blood sucked.

“Following the report, the police, accompanied by hospital officials, rushed to the place where we found a group of people gathered at the claimant’s house. So, we took him to Mulanje District Hospital where medical examinations indicated that his blood level was normal,” Ngwira said.

“According to results of the medical report, the scratch on his right arm where he alleges the sucking took place, has no connection with the sucking,” Ngwira added.

Meanwhile, Ngwira said Chidowa will appear before court as soon as all other investigations were completed.

“On this note, police wishes to reiterate that it is criminal to allege that someone has had his or her blood sucked or indeed to insinuate that there are blood suckers. These allegations create unnecessary fear and tension among the citizenry,” Ngwira emphasised.

Ngwira, therefore, warned that the law would catch up with anyone making such allegations on the basis that just as medical experts have said there is no scientific evidence to substantiate blood sucking.

“The police on their part have also not found any evidence to such reports of blood sucking so far,” Ngwira said.

Chidowa comes from Kalanje Village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu