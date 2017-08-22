MULANJE-(MaraviPost) – Malawi police are keeping in custody a 64-year old man for allegedly murdering his wife after a drinking binge.

Mulanje police station spokesperson Gresham Ngwira identified the deceased as Ireen Zuwedi, 55 while the suspect is Chitekwe Moffat.

Ngwira told The Maravi Post that on August 19 this year, the suspect Moffat, went on a drinking spree. Upon arrival back home around 1900 hours while still drunk, he started calling for his wife who was asleep.

Knowing the husband’s behavior when drunk, the wife did not respond, however he entered in the house and started beating the deceased severely.

“The deceased was taken to Nkando health center where health officials pronounced her dead. Postmortem results indicate that death was due to ruptured spleen.

“Currently, Moffat is under police custody waiting to answer an offence of murder that contravenes section 209 of the penal code,” said Ngwira.

The suspect Moffat hails from Muhowa village while the deceased came from Musa village both of Senior Chief Nkanda in the district.