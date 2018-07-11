The Police in tea growing district of Mulanje are keeping in custody have a medical worker for allegedly for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Mulanje police public relations officer Gresham Ngwira identified the suspect as Spencer Chigwengwe who committed the crime on Thursday.

According to Ngwira, on the time of the incident the girl was coming from a certain house where she was watching a movie.

While passing at Chigwegwe’s workplace, the suspect called the young girl and she accepted not knowing of the suspect’s evil plans.

The suspect is said to have harbored the girl into his office where he defiled her before telling her not to reveal of the ordeal to nobody.

Contrary to Chigwegwe’s order, the girl revealed to her mother what had happened on her way back and the mother took the matter to Namphungo police unit hence the arrest of the culprit.

Meanwhile, medical worker remains in police custody as he waits to answer rape charges.

The suspect hails from Kandulu village, senior chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.