By Alick Junior Sichali

A 45 year old Police officer who was based at Chisitu police unit has died in Mulanje after being involved in road accident.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Gresham Ngwira, has confirmed the sad development in an interview saying the deceased officer; Marko Katete was on Wednesday afternoon riding a motor cycle before the occurrence of the accident.

According to Sergeant Ngwira when the deceased arrived at Happy Landing he hit a pedal cyclist who carried a male pillion passenger going towards the same direction.

Ngwira said following the impact, the rider sustained a fractured right leg and head injuries while the unknown pedal cyclist and the pillion passenger escaped with minor injuries.

“It is true a police officer who was based at Chisitu Police was involved in an accident and has died whilst receiving treatment at Mulanje district hospital,” Ngwira said.

Aged 45 the deceased hailed from Chunda village Traditional Authority (T.A) Mlumbe in Zomba.