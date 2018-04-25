Mulanje third grade magistrate court yesterday Tuesday gave a suspended sentence to a prison warder for stealing a water pump at Mulanje prison.

Mulanje police spokesperson, Sergeant Gresham Ngwira, said the prison warder, Geoffrey Kumbukani Sayiwa was arrested last week on allegations that he stole the water pump after it went missing.

Ngwira said police investigations on the matter revealed that the wader was the one who stole the pump worthy 1.5 million kwacha which was later discovered.

The Mulanje spokesperson, said when Sayiwa appeared to court he pleaded guilty to the charge which made Magistrate Mifa Chimkudzu sentenced him with a 12 months suspended ruling.

“Although the accused pleaded guilty on his own, what he did was bad and the maximum penalty is 5 years in imprisonment with hard labour but because he has lost his job the court would be considerate and will have a 12 suspended sentence,” Chimkudzu said when passing her ruling.

Geoffrey Kumbukani Sayiwa hails from Balakasi village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikowi in Zomba district.