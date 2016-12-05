BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—In a twist of events, a group calling itself Concerned Citizens for the Protection Mulanje Mountain (CCPMM) has turned against their leader Bon Kalindo and they have on Sunday apologized to Minister of Agriculture, Water and Irrigation Development George Chaponda for chasing him away at the launch of Likhubula Water Project late last August.

The group blocked the road to the water project whilst throwing stones at the minister car and had to seek refuge at Hapuwani Lodge as the protester demanded Blantyre Water board plant trees before the project started, as initially agreed upon.

Led by spokesperson David Majewetsa, CCPMM met with Chaponda at his residence in the district after Chonde Trading Centre to express their regrets, saying they misunderstood everything.

“We came here to humbly apologize to the Minister for what happened on August 29 at Likhubula ground. The people were not consulted and so they did not understand the issue but now they know how important it is. For the benefit of ordinary Malawians we will work together to achieve this,” said Majewetsa.

Majeweta said the residents’ anger was misdirected as their target was Carlo Bruessaw of Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust whom CCPMM regards as the one who has depleted the mountain in the name of planting Cider trees on the mountain for over 18 years since 1999.

He further disclosed that following several meetings Memorandum Of Understanding will be signed on Friday so as to commence the tree planting process.

Majeweta expressed optimism of their working partnership. He added the tree planting exercise will start in the second week of December.

Minister Chaponda accepted CCPMMs apology and said they will work together.

Chaponda disclosed headway has been made in identifying type of trees to plant, people to plant and how many to plant as well as it benefits.

“My reaction is that, I am pleased they initiated to have a dialogue with me, they apologized and said it was unfortunate they did not understand. I have accepted their apologies,” said Chaponda.

At the meeting, Majewetsa disclosed that Bon Kalindo who founded the group is no longer a leader and is facing disciplinary action.

Reacting to the news of being removed from his own group, Kalindo laughed off saying he was ready to relinquish the position.

Kalindo told Zodiak that whatever has happened is the work of politicians.

Some members of the CCPMM have confided to Maravi Post that some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials offered money to influential individuals in the group.

Impeccable sources indicate that Majewetsa pocketed K1.2 million while the other members pocketed K300 000 each.