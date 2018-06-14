By Alick Junior Sichali

Blantyre Water Board [BWB] says works for the Likhubula water project is expected to be completed in July next year.

Spokesperson of Blantyre Water Board, Pricilla Mateyu, has confirmed the development in an interview with Maravi Post as she was highlighting the progress of the project.

According to Mateyu works at the site are progressing well as currently they have started digging trenches where pipe lines systems will be made.

“We are seeing tremendous progress on the Likhubula water project as now works at the site is going well and the contractor has assured us that the project will be completed by July next year,” Mateyu said.

Mateyu said the misunderstandings between BWB and people in Mulanje those were there have been resolved and that the residents are supporting the contractor to finalise the project.

She said they had a memorandum of understanding with the people and they agreed to do some other things before the project commenced.

Among the things they agreed is that they should plant trees.

“We had misunderstandings with people from Mulanje but now those misunderstandings have been resolved and Mulanje residents are working together with the contractor to finalise the project.

“And in our memorandum of understandings we agreed that we should do some things before the project started which we have done like planting 43 trees at the site,” she added.

BWB says upon finalising the project it will help the body to be offering its services without problems and that people in Blantyre and living around Mulanje will not regularly be experiencing water shortages.