Mchinji, October 21, 2018: Mulhako wa Alhomwe Mchinji Chapter Saturday visited the bereaved families of the fatal accident which killed at least 12 people with money donation.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe Mchinji Chapter Chairperson, Enock Masi said Cultural grouping thought it wise to come forward by providing necessary support to all the bereaved families and those injured regarding that the deceased have left behind children who are lacking support.

“We mobilised resources from well-wishers amounting to K220,000 to support the victims of the fatal accident. There are 12 families greatly affected and most of them are school going children who obviously will lack support,” he said.

Masi added that they reached the patients who are still receiving treatment at Mchinji District Hospital.

He urged other well wishers to come forward to support the bereaved families.

After receiving the donation, Senior Group Village Headman, Kamphande who spoke on behalf of all the bereaved families commended the cultural grouping saying the support would help to ease some of the challenges faced by the families.

Recently Government through Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) under Office of President and Cabinet donated money close to K 1.8 million for all the 12 bereaved families.