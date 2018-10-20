Attorney General (AG), Charles Mhango, is defending the government against K270 billion compensation claim by six companies linked to businessperson Leston Mulli.

The companies are seeking MK270 billion as compensation for damages for loss of business.

The Companies include Zao Marketing Agencies, Mulli Brothers Limited, Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited, Celcom Limited, National Bus Company Limited and Chombe Foods Limited.

In a statement of defence filed at the High Court in Blantyre, Mhango denies that the claimants suffered any loss.

“In the alternative and without prejudice to the foregoing statement of defence, the defendant denies that the claimants suffered the alleged loss of business in the total sum of MK270,448,222,520.00 as damages for public misfeasance or at all and the defendant puts the claimant to strict proof of the alleged loss,” reads the document.

“In the further alternative and without prejudice to the foregoing statement of defence, the defendant denies that the letter dated 5th September 2012 affected the claimants’ dealings with third parties like banks and or the claimants’ employees as the letter of 5th September 2012 was not issued to any third parties and the claimants had no contract with the Malawi Government as exclusive suppliers of any goods and services to the Malawi Government or at all.”

According to The Daily Times, on September 5 2012, the then AG Ralph Kasambara wrote a memo to Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, confirming that the government directed that no government department or organisation should conduct business with Mulli Holdings and Elvis Freight of Noel Masangwi.

The ban was, however, lifted in August 2014.