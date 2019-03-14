NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-The Police in Ntcheu have arrested a truck driver, two assistants, for selling relief maize, and three vendors for buying the same at Kasinje Trading Centre along Salima-Balaka M5 road at around 0100 hours in the district.

According the district police spokesperson Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu, William Scott of 35 years old, was driving a truck registration number BLK 4474 (horse), and trailer registration number BLK 4472, belonging to Mulli Brothers loaded with 600 bags of relief maize, weighing 50 kilograms each, from Kanengo Silos destined for Mangochi District Commissioner’s Office.

Instead of proceeding with the relief maize to Mangochi, the driver, and his two assistants decided to branch to Kasinje Trading Centre with one aim, to enrich themselves at the expense of people affected by torrential rains that has left many in dire need of basic items.

Upon receipt of the information, Police followed it up where arrest of the following suspects was made at the said trading centre.

(1) The driver, William Scott, village Kaliza, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mabuka, Mulanje.

(2) Thomas Frackson 20, village Golden, T/A Mlauli, Zomba. (driver assistant)

(3) Samson Chipisa 22, Mankhamba village, T/A Mdeka, Blantyre. (driver assistant)

(4) Patrick Majawa 26, Chingani village, T/A Nankumba, Mangochi, (maize vendor) and

(5) Manson Kankhuni 32, Mchocho village, T/A Masasa, Ntcheu.(maize vendor)

After a physical check and search, it was discovered that a total of 168 ( one hundred and sixty eight) bags were illegaly sold, and a sum of K1,467,000.00 (one million, four hunder and sixty seven thousand kwacha), believed to be the proceeds from the sale of the relief maize, was recovered from the driver.

The driver, and all his accomplices are in Police custody waiting to appear in court, to answer a case of theft.

Meanwhile, Police is warning all citizens involved in transporting, storing, and distributing relief items that the law will not be lenient to anyone who find himself on the other side of the law.