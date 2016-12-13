BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Peter Mutharika has expressed deep shock over the sudden death of Esmie Muluzi Malisita, daughter to former president Bakili Muluzi, who was on Monday struck by the lightening at her farm together with his close friend Hazel Busile in Blantyre.

The two were reportedly helping out in fertilizer application at a garden in Mpemba.

Mutharika has described the demise of Esmie as a great loss saying the deceased was well-mannered and treated everyone with love.

“The First Lady and I have learnt with deep shock the passing on of Mrs. Esmie Muluzi Malisita who died after being struck by lightning while attending to farm activities on Monday this week. Those of us who interacted with the deceased will remember her as a polite and well-mannered religious woman who treated everyone with love and consideration.

“Our condolences to the deceased’s father former President Dr Bakili Muluzi, Honorable Atupele Muluzi and the entire family; the Malisitas and friends for the shocking loss,” wrote Mutharika on his official facebook page.

He added: “Reports say Mrs Malisita was in the company of her friend Hazel Busile who has also died in the same accident. So to the Busile family and friends, we also offer our condolences.”

Meanwhile, a relation to the Muluzi family, Ishmael Chioko, has indicated that burial will take place on Friday as they are waiting for Malawi former first lady Anne Muluzi who left the country since she separated with former president Bakili Muluzi in 1999 to come and pay her last respect.

“The funeral will wait for the mother to fly in from America,” said Chioko.

Burial will be held at Muluzi’s home village of Kapoloma, Machinga district 160 km north of Blantyre.

Muluzi- Malisita, who was married to Dr Ken Malisita a medical doctor, was also sister to Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Atupele Muluzi.