DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the central district of Dowa have launched a manhunt following the murder of a 34 year-old of a woman of Burundian nationality on Christmas Eve at Dzaleka refugee camp in the district.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Richard Kaponda has identified the deceased as Esparance Niyomugabo, who on the fateful night was seen at a drinking joint within the camp.

The police publicist Kaponda told the MaraviPost that the woman left the bar and went to her house within the camp where she was staying alone.

Kaponda said in the morning on Christmas day, December 25, neighbours found the deceased lying unconscious at the verandah of her house with a wound on the upper lip.

“She was taken to Dzaleka health centre and later referred to Dowa District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Postmortem conducted at the hospital by health officials revealed that her death was as a result of head injuries.

“Meanwhile, police are hunting her killer(s) and if arrested they shall answer murder charges which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code”, warned Kaponda.

The late Esparance Niyomugabo hailed from Bujumbura province in Burundi.