LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)—The country’s veteran dancehall musician turned radio and TV Personality Anne Matumbi survived but sustained injuries in a head-on road accident at Lingadzi Bridge close to Area 18 Roundabout in the capital Lilongwe.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Lingadzi Police Station Spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, the musician aged 37, whose real name is Chiyanjano Muhezuwa, was on his way from Bwandilo direction heading towards Area 18.

Benjamin said Matumbi’s Herera car, registration number LL, slammed into an oncoming vehicle driven by Kingston Kachere.

The police publicist added that Kachere is believed to have veered off the left side and hit into Matumbi’s car in the opposite direction.

“Both sustained minor injuries and their vehicles got extensively damaged. The police are therefore appealing to motorists to observe traffic regulations to avoid similar accidents,” said Benjamin.

Road accidents are becoming the order of the day in Malawi, a development which has forced the Police to revise road traffic regulations.